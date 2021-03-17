Redrow (LON:RDW) Sets New 12-Month High at $630.00

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 630 ($8.23) and last traded at GBX 614 ($8.02), with a volume of 49462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 623 ($8.14).

RDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Redrow from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 666 ($8.70) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Redrow from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Redrow from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 618.45 ($8.08).

The company has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 561.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 508.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%.

In related news, insider John F. Tutte sold 40,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24), for a total transaction of £225,649.74 ($294,812.83). Also, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total value of £21,112.50 ($27,583.62).

Redrow Company Profile (LON:RDW)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

