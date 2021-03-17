Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,331,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total value of $996,150.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,906.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,205 shares of company stock valued at $26,425,732 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.11.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $473.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $163.44 and a twelve month high of $516.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.42.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

