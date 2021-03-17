Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $224,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 122,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 624.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,754,000 after purchasing an additional 780,239 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN stock opened at $136.83 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $141.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.