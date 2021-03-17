Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,428,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,183,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.82.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $308.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 72.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.55.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

