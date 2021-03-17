Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,017,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.16.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at $43,383,327.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,856,082. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $211.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.97 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.61 and a 52-week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.