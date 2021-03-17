Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Roku by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $84,828,000. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $1,328,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Roku by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $353.58 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -420.93 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $411.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,962,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.05, for a total transaction of $397,596.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,948 shares in the company, valued at $32,702,729.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 770,515 shares of company stock worth $298,584,820. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

