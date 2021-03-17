Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) VP Dan M. Chandler III Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00.

NASDAQ REG opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 216.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $60.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.32.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

REG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,601 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $737,615,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,795,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,237,000 after acquiring an additional 67,917 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,690,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,441,000 after acquiring an additional 26,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,607,000 after acquiring an additional 395,391 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

