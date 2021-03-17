Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 328,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 61,746 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 117,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,214,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000.

Shares of PGX opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

