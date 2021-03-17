Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 436.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $83.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $85.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average is $70.15.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.38.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

