Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.39.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

