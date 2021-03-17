Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $95,000 in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000.

NYSEARCA UYG opened at $53.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average of $39.36. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

