Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 501.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 234,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,430,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,307,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,230 shares of company stock worth $4,449,110. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

NYSE AFL opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.58. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

