Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,856,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,730 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after acquiring an additional 278,285 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $703,509,000 after acquiring an additional 77,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE NOW opened at $498.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $545.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $238.93 and a one year high of $598.37. The firm has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.36, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,548.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,959 shares of company stock worth $26,293,485. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.69.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.