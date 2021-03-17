Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,564 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in AstraZeneca by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Searle & CO. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZN. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Shares of AZN opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $131.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

