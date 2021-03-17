Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $112,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of VFH opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.56 and a 200 day moving average of $69.57. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $42.34 and a twelve month high of $87.00.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

