Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to announce earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.61. Reliant Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reliant Bancorp.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.57 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens started coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other news, Director Michael E. Wallace acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $28,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,541.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $26,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,005.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,074 shares of company stock valued at $42,176. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $628,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 223,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 51,655 shares during the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RBNC traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.20. 177,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,261. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Reliant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $462.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.