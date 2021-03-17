Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.33

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and traded as low as $2.53. Remark shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 1,614,577 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Remark from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $260.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 3.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MARK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Remark by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 1,402,649 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Remark by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,481,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 817,172 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Remark by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,285,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Remark during the third quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Remark during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remark Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

