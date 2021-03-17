Renaissance Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,495 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,683 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,814,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,776,000 after acquiring an additional 801,083 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,352,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 6,344.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,580,000 after acquiring an additional 623,128 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,283,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,091,000 after acquiring an additional 520,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

ALL stock opened at $115.84 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $117.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.