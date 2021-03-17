Renaissance Group LLC Invests $248,000 in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

In related news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $672,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group stock opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.