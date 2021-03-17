Renaissance Group LLC Takes Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,660,000 after buying an additional 306,245 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 219,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 69,712 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth $991,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 22.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 24,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CHCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

CHCT stock opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.49, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $51.35.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. On average, analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.428 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 96.61%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

