Renaissance Group LLC Takes Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,056 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $348,087.60. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,075 shares of company stock worth $2,452,777. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.53. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

