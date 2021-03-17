Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 761,581 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The First of Long Island were worth $13,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The First of Long Island by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 21,317 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in The First of Long Island by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 492,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The First of Long Island by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,013,000 after buying an additional 80,263 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The First of Long Island during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in The First of Long Island by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 29,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island stock opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The First of Long Island Co. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $482.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 43.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood raised The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The First of Long Island Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

