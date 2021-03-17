Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.16 Million Stock Position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,383,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 596,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $13,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENIC. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enel Chile by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Enel Chile by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENIC stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

