Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $14.08 Million Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 287,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,075,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 13.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 783,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,860,000 after purchasing an additional 95,041 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 8.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 447,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 33,861 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,116,000 after purchasing an additional 97,443 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 6.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Ventas by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.21.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,699,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,076 shares of company stock worth $1,627,024 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $55.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.26. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $58.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

