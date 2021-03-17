Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 272.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 459,806 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Commercial Metals worth $12,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. BNP Paribas cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

CMC stock opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $30.56.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,116.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,982 shares of company stock worth $3,063,617. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.