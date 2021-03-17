Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Invitation Homes worth $12,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 65,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,050,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 802,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,474,000 after buying an additional 37,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 103.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,951,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,633,000 after buying an additional 11,151,107 shares during the last quarter.

INVH stock opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.33, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

