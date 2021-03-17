RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Position Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.14.

RNR stock opened at $171.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.09. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $201.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.74 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.77%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

