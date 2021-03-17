Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNLSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Renault from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $9.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.58 and a beta of 1.97. Renault has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $9.84.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

