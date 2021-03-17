renBTC (RENBTC) Price Up 0.3% This Week

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. In the last week, renBTC has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $54,506.65 or 0.99943046 BTC on popular exchanges. renBTC has a market capitalization of $727.02 million and approximately $128,978.00 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.93 or 0.00458268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00063461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00057043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.85 or 0.00124401 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00074140 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.17 or 0.00576061 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000513 BTC.

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 13,338 tokens. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io.

renBTC Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

