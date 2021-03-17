Renold (LON:RNO) Shares Gap Up to $23.00

Renold plc (LON:RNO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.30), but opened at GBX 24 ($0.31). Renold shares last traded at GBX 23.60 ($0.31), with a volume of 141,504 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £53.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75.

About Renold (LON:RNO)

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

