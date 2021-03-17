Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.15

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.15 and last traded at $46.86, with a volume of 2099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.97.

Separately, Hovde Group raised shares of Republic Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16. The firm has a market cap of $949.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.24. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBCAA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 486.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 22.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 37,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

