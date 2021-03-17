Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lowe’s Companies (NYSE: LOW):

3/15/2021 – Lowe’s Companies is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Lowe’s Companies was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $202.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $203.00 to $206.00.

2/12/2021 – Lowe’s Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

LOW traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,094,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,477. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.72. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

