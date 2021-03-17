Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on REZI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered Resideo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Resideo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.60.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -113.92 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $31.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at $702,160.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,110,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,966,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 2,488.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,674,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,219 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,855,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $756,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

