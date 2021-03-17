REV Group (NYSE:REVG) PT Raised to $18.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on REVG. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of REVG opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -41.51 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. REV Group has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. REV Group’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 5,500 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,649.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny purchased 10,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of REV Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 44,952 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in REV Group by 132.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 221,937 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in REV Group during the third quarter worth $555,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in REV Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in REV Group during the third quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

