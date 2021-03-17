REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $23.00 price target on the stock. REV Group traded as high as $20.66 and last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 450307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. REV Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

In other REV Group news, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,649.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in REV Group by 306.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in REV Group by 321.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in REV Group during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in REV Group during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in REV Group in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.51 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Company Profile (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

