Revain Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.91 Million (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. Revain has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $4.91 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Revain has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Revain token can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Revain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00052566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012968 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.79 or 0.00645721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00070183 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00025168 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00033980 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Revain is revain.org. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain.

Revain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.