Revlon, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Revlon in a research report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Revlon’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE REV opened at $12.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $716.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.71. Revlon has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $626.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.50 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Revlon by 97.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 91,055 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Revlon by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 404,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 72,196 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revlon in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revlon in the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Revlon in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 11.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director E Scott Beattie sold 23,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $286,643.50. Company insiders own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

