Rheos Capital Works Inc. Boosts Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 383,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. General Motors comprises 1.2% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $15,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 4,715.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.94. The company had a trading volume of 195,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,443,627. The firm has a market cap of $83.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $59.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $4,274,580.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,887.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 40,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $1,734,286.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,112,994.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,617 shares of company stock worth $9,518,306. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GM. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Nomura raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

