Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys 8,200 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

CCI traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.95. 13,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,416. The company has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 103.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.59. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.78.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

