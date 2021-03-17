Rheos Capital Works Inc. Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $11,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.04.

TJX traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.22. The company had a trading volume of 43,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,092,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.20, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

