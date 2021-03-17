Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,746 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Smartsheet worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at about $856,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,226,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,013,000 after acquiring an additional 47,846 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management bought a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Smartsheet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 514,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,643,000 after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $485,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 412,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,702,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,756,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 33,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,266 shares of company stock valued at $21,532,386 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMAR opened at $68.62 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $31.06 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMAR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

