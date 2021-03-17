Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 4,449 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 260,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Flowserve were worth $9,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 3.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Flowserve by 42.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 687,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,769,000 after buying an additional 204,794 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $42.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.02.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

