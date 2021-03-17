Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 8,979 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ryder System were worth $9,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ryder System by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 569,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,076,000 after purchasing an additional 83,333 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ryder System by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,084,000 after purchasing an additional 56,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

R has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryder System has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

NYSE R opened at $75.44 on Wednesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.86.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

