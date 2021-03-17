Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,744 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,808 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.46. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

