RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) Short Interest Update

RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the February 11th total of 305,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNET. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of RigNet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RigNet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in RigNet during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in RigNet during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in RigNet during the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RNET opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.55. RigNet has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). RigNet had a negative net margin of 16.51% and a negative return on equity of 200.81%.

Separately, National Securities cut RigNet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

About RigNet

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Communications Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

