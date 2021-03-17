Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 65.82%.

Shares of REI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,125,444. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $245.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

In other Ring Energy news, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 131,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $93,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,181,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,229,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

REI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Ring Energy in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.