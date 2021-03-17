Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Market Cap Reaches $27.69 Million

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. Rio DeFi has a market cap of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $262.27 or 0.00452984 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00061865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.76 or 0.00137755 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00055208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00078088 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.73 or 0.00574691 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Rio DeFi Profile

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial. Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io.

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars.

