Ripio Credit Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.81 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 56.2% higher against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $70.64 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

