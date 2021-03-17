RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. RISE Education Cayman had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. RISE Education Cayman updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ REDU traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $5.81. 10,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,881. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. RISE Education Cayman has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $327.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

