Robert Darren Lee Sells 2,317 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Stock

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $572,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PFPT stock opened at $131.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $140.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.12.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2,376.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.